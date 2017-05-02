Live Cell Imaging Market Size Worth $9.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globallive cell imaging marketis expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising popularity of kinetic research over fixed cellular analysis is the key driver. Addition of dyes and reagents alter the cell behavior, mostly in a negative manner, which does not showcase the natural course of action of the cellular functions. Understanding the cellular behavior in its natural state is crucial in drug discovery and targeted drug therapy. This, in turn, increases the need for live cell imaging, thus boosting the market.

In a survey by Drug Discovery World Spring, almost 21% researchers prefer & use live cell imaging and 31% plan to use it in the future. Moreover, 38% of the respondents were interested in using live cell kinetic HCS imaging in the future. The most important feature for researchers is the ability to automate the incubation and image capturing of any live cell analyzer. Secondly, they also give importance to viable cell-tracking ability of the equipment. Further development in the technology of equipment is expected to fulfill these criteria and boost the utility of the same over the forecast period.

Development in delivering probes in living cells, targeting organelles, and proteins using some of the techniques has increased use and adoption of live cell imaging in research and other applications. With improved fluorescent probes, the techniques such as Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) share a majority of the share.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Equipment dominated the product segment in 2016. The current system, although of great potential are still expected to perform better over the next few years. The general trend is to make the instruments compact and integrated for end-to-end processing.

Cell biology dominated the application with more than 30% of the shares and was closely followed by developmental biology. Stem cell and drug discovery are the upcoming fields to apply live cell imaging in the research.

North America dominated due to its high investment rate and technologically sound infrastructure. The research firms present in this region are technologically aware, hence, readily invest in high cost equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of these imaging techniques in drug discovery and personalized medicine.

is expected to show fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of these imaging techniques in drug discovery and personalized medicine. Key players includes Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Leica Microsystems; Nikon Corporation; Becton, Dickinson and Company; GE Healthcare; Olympus Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; PerkinElmer, Inc.; and Molecular Devices, LLC

Grand View Research has segmented the global live cell imaging market on the basis of product, application, technology, and region:

Live Cell Imaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Equipment Consumable Software

Live Cell Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cell Biology Developmental Biology Stem Cell & Drug Discovery Others

Live Cell Imaging Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Time lapse Microscopy Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP) Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) High content screening (HCS) Others

Live Cell Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



