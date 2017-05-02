

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased in March after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 11.7 percent in March from 11.5 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.5 percent.



In March, unemployed people totaled 3.022 million, up 1.4 percent over the previous month.



The employment rate was 57.6 percent in March, unchanged from February.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 34.1 percent in March from 34.5 percent in the prior month.



