NOKIA: Nokia boosts Cosmote's network coverage and capacity throughout Greece using long-haul microwave packet transport technology

Press Release

Nokia deploys long-haul 9500 Microwave Packet Radio to increase backhaul capacity and speed as residential and tourist demands grow in remote Greek islands

Cosmote will enable high-speed fixed and mobile Internet access in currently underserved rural locations

May 2, 2017

Athens, Greece - Nokia has upgraded the long-haul microwave trunk network of Cosmote, the mobile arm of OTE Group, Greece's largest telecoms provider, to enhance its network capacity and performance, especially in rural locations across the Greek islands.

The upgrade using Nokia 9500 Microwave Packet Radio technology will allow Cosmote to meet growing residential and tourist demand for broadband access in currently underserved parts of the islands. The technology will backhaul data at speeds of 1Gbps via full IP connectivity serving mobile and fixed networks.

By upgrading the existing SDH-microwave trunk-based network, Cosmote was also able to reuse existing passive radio equipment, taking advantage of significant total cost of ownership savings compared to a new deployment.

Nokia's long-haul microwave technology will backhaul traffic generated across several Aegean Islands, offering fiber-like connectivity and backhaul redundancy to ensure reliability of network services. A key component of this deployment is its use of microwave technology to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to the island of Kastellorizo, the most eastern of the Greek islands, which is more than 150km away from the nearest network point of presence.

Technology and services deployed:

Nokia 9500 Microwave Packet Radio

Nokia services expertise including project management, design, installation and commissioning and care services

Konstantinos Koroneos, head of the OTE/ Cosmote account at Nokia, said: "Providing a network across a spread of islands provides its own unique challenges. Nokia first demonstrated the capabilities of the 9500 MPR in a demanding live field trial, and we are pleased to work with Cosmote as it evolves its network in this commercial deployment."

Did you know?

Nokia recently announced the most comprehensive range of 'anyhaul' mobile transport (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2017/02/23/nokia-delivers-anyhaul-end-to-end-mobile-transport-portfolio-for-the-5g-era-mwc17) options specifically designed to address the critical requirements of the 5G era. The portfolio builds upon Nokia's pedigree in mobile, microwave, IP, optical and fixed access technologies.

Resources:

Webpage: Mobile Backhaul (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/solutions/mobile-backhaul)

Webpage: Nokia 9500 Microwave Packet Radio (https://networks.nokia.com/products/9500-microwave-packet-radio)



Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

TAGS: 9500 MPR, long-haul transport, microwave, transformation

About

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

