Solidium Oy: Antti Mäkinen starts as Managing Director of Solidium Oy

Antti Mäkinen starts on 2 May 2017 as Managing Director of Solidium. He was appointed on 27 January 2017. He will join Solidium from Nordea, where he has been working for the past seven years. Previously he has served as CEO of eQ Corporation and as Director at SEB Enskilda Securities.



For additional information: Managing Director Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 10 830 8905





CV of Antti Mäkinen



1985 - 1996 Hannes Snellman Attorneys, Partner

1996 - 2005 SEB Enskilda Securities, Finnish branch, Director

2005 - 2009 eQ Corporation, CEO

2010 - 2017 Nordea Bank AB (publ), Director





Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Talvivaara Mining Company, Telia Company, Tieto and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's equity holdings is approximately 8.3 billion euros at the date of this press release. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en (http://www.solidium.fi/en)

