MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE announced today at the 2017 World Aviation Training Conference and Tradeshow (WATS) a series of commercial aviation training solutions contracts and agreements with airlines worldwide, including Scandinavian Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Korean Air and new Chinese customer Donghai Airlines. These agreements, valued at more than C$375 million, form part of the orders awarded to CAE during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. They involve comprehensive cadet-to-captain training programs and the sale of 11 more full-flight simulators (FFS), which brings CAE's total FFS sales for fiscal year 2017 to 50.

The agreements, which highlight the span of CAE's commercial aviation training solutions, include:

Ab-initio pilot training agreements, illustrating CAE's support to the growing need for professional airline pilots

-- A new ab-initio pilot training program for the creation of more than 380 professional pilots over the next 5 years to an undisclosed customer in Asia -- A new ab-initio pilot training program for 100 professional pilots to an undisclosed customer in the Middle-East

Airline pilot and cabin crew training contracts, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE's offering

-- An exclusive training contract renewal for an additional 2 years for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG pilot training as well as cabin crew recruitment and training for Scandinavian Airlines in Europe -- An exclusive Dornier Do320 and Saab 340/2000 pilot training contract with an undisclosed customer in Europe

Innovative training equipment, training centre operations and post-delivery services, including the sale of 11 full-flight simulators, reinforcing CAE's market leadership position

-- One Airbus A350 full-flight simulator and one CAE 500XR Series flight training device to Ethiopian Airlines in Africa -- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series flight training device to Donghai Airlines in China, a new CAE customer -- One C Series CS300 full-flight simulator to Korean Air in Korea -- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series Airbus Pilot Transition (APT) Trainer to the Airbus Training Centre in Europe -- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator to Avenger Flight Group in the United States -- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator to ChongQing Yu Xiang Aviation in China -- Five full-flight simulators, including one Airbus A320, two Airbus A330, one Airbus A350 and one Boeing 767 to undisclosed customers in Asia and in North America -- Over C$170 million in training centre operations, maintenance and updates services to customers worldwide, supporting our partners' needs in maintaining training assets and upgrading them to the latest aircraft fleet standard.

"We continue to see strong demand in the commercial aviation market and these agreements reaffirm CAE's position as the industry's leading global training partner of choice," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are privileged to support our new and long-standing customers' growth and we look forward to shaping the future of training with them."

More detail about the contracts is available in the trade media fact sheet following the press release.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

============================================================================ Trade Media Fact sheet Scandinavian Airlines: Airbus A320, A330/A340 and Boeing 737NG Pilot and Cabin Crew Training Scandinavian Airlines extended its pilot and cabin crew training contract with CAE for an additional 2 years. Pilots will continue training with CAE's instructors under the airlines standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Airbus A320, A330/A340 and Boeing 737NG at CAE's training centres in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo. CAE has been Scandinavian Airlines' preferred training partner for more than a decade, providing pilot training services and the recruitment and training for the airline's cabin crew. Ethiopian Airlines: Airbus A350 full-flight simulator and flight training device Ethiopian Airlines signed a training equipment contract with CAE for the provision of one Airbus A350 full-flight simulator (FFS) and one Airbus A350 flight training device (FTD). The CAE 7000XR Series FFS, equipped with the latest innovative CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system, and the CAE 500XR Series FTD will be delivered in the first half of 2018 at the airline's training centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines and CAE share a long- standing relationship that spans over 7 years, with the provision of crew resourcing services and the delivery of innovative training equipment. With this order, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating 4 CAE-built full-flight simulators. Donghai Airlines: Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator and flight training device Donghai Airlines, a new CAE customer, signed a training equipment contract for the provision of one Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator and one flight training device (FTD). The CAE 7000XR Series FFS equipped with CAE Tropos- 6000XR innovative visual systems, and the CAE 400XR Series FTD will be delivered the airline's training centre in Shenzhen, China, and will be ready for training in the first half of 2018. Korean Air: CS300 full-flight simulator and flight training device Korean Air, the national flag carrier of the Republic of Korea, signed a new training equipment contract with CAE for the provision of one CS300 full- flight simulator (FFS). The CAE 7000XR Series FFS will be delivered to the airline's new training centre in Incheon, South Korea and will be ready-for- training in the second half of 2018. Korean Air and CAE share a long- standing relationship that spans over 30 years. With this order, the airline will be operating and have on order 10 CAE-built FFS. ChongQing Yu Xiang Aviation Aviation: Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator ChongQing Yu Xiang Aviation of China has selected CAE for the provision of one Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator. The CAE 7000XR Series FFS, equipped with CAE Tropos-6000XR innovative visual systems, will be delivered to ChongQing's training centre in China by the end of 2017. This order represents the group's third CAE-built full-flight simulator order. Airbus: Airbus A320 full-flight simulator and Airbus pilot transition trainer Airbus has signed a training equipment agreement with CAE for the provision of an Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS) and one A320 Airbus Pilot Transition (APT) Trainer. The CAE 7000XR Series FFS will be equipped with the latest CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system, offering unprecedented realism. The CAE XR Series training equipment suite will be delivered to Airbus in the first half of 2018. Airbus and CAE share a relationship that spans over 20 years and this order represents Airbus' 10th CAE-built full-flight simulator purchase. Avenger Flight Group: Airbus A320 full-flight simulator Avenger Flight Group has ordered one Airbus A320 full-flight simulator which will be delivered at its training centre in Sanford, Florida (USA). The CAE 7000XR Series FFS will be equipped with the latest CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system and will be ready for training in the first half of 2018. With this order, the flight group will be operating its second CAE-built FFS. ============================================================================

Contacts:

CAE contacts:

General Media: Helene V. Gagnon, Vice President,

Public Affairs and Global Communications

1-514-340-5536

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com



Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President,

Strategy and Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com



Trade Media:

Frederic Morais, Marketing Leader,

Civil Aviation Training Solutions

+1-514-506-8331

frederic.morais@cae.com



