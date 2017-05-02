NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Virtuapedia announced today that it will be publishing a new webinar, Have CSPs Gotten Virtualization Back on Track? on May 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webinar is part of the ongoing Virtuapedia project launched in 2015. The project is an innovative, web-based initiative to define the scope of the business opportunity presented by virtualization.

Featuring Heavy Reading Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro, this webinar will share the results from the Future of Virtualization May indexes, noting the changes since the fall update, and lead a panel discussion on what the results mean for CSPs and the entire telecom ecosystem. The virtualization indexes aggregates input from CSPs around the world to get a detailed, up-to-the-minute picture of the status of virtualization initiatives and network applications, including cloud native and automation. For more information or to register, click here.

Virtuapedia is a free, award-winning resource providing comprehensive information about every facet of the virtualization market, including the people, companies, products and services that are driving the new virtualization economy. All information included on Virtuapedia is free to access, including its webinars. Virtuapedia is produced by Light Reading and The New IP Agency in association with Ericsson, Intel and Oracle.

