REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Reputation.com, the leading Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform, announced today the addition of a highly experienced Healthcare Marketing Director to further guide the adoption of Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology by hospitals and physicians. Lindsay Neese Burton, who has worked across a broad segment of the healthcare industry, will lead Reputation.com's market engagement with hospitals and healthcare providers to help them capture patient experience data from social media and grow market share.

"It is more essential than ever for healthcare providers to become empowered to track their online reputation, especially as more and more patients seek online reviews before deciding where to seek care," said Burton.

According to the Journal of American Medicine (JAMA), more than half of consumers consider online reviews important as they choose a hospital or provider. Reputation.com helps healthcare organizations:

Monitor and respond to patient feedback easily -- on Google, Facebook, Yelp and dozens of healthcare specialty sites -- from a single platform

Request reviews and surveys from all patients via web browser, mobile or SMS -- to generate star ratings and reviews that represent the patient experience

Identify ways to improve the patient experience through unstructured data on social media





"We are delighted to make such a strategic addition to our team," said Shrey Bhatia, Reputation.com's President and CEO. "Lindsay's role is to help educate customers and prospects in hundreds of hospitals and thousands of clinics, labs and medical practices on how ORM yields operational insights and improves overall patient satisfaction. In the digital world of healthcare, ORM is central to growth, and with recent funding from Heritage Group's second Healthcare Innovation Fund, Reputation.com is well-placed to lead that growth."

Burton brings with her more than 10 years of healthcare marketing experience. She was previously the Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at Duke Health, Marketing Manager at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at University of Virginia Health System.

"Healthcare professionals have generally accepted the importance of measuring patient satisfaction with Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey data, but it's vital for them to capture the patient experience on social media as well," Burton said. "Hospitals and physicians are receiving patient reviews all over the social web, but have not discovered the most efficient way to monitor and apply that information to improve the patient experience. I look forward to working with healthcare customers to help them develop effective Online Reputation Management strategies."

To learn more about how Reputation.com helps healthcare and 77 other industries make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue, visit www.reputation.com.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology for the enterprise market in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive revenue.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others.

Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com

