HOLIDAY ISLAND, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, announced today that it is in negotiations with the largest realtor in the Northwest Arkansas Metro (NWA) to identify and negotiate the acquisition of income producing properties in booming NWA.

NWA is the third fastest growing metro in the U.S. fueled by the global corporate giants headquartered there including Walmart, Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt Transportation, and the cultural presence of the University of Arkansas and Crystal Bridges Art Center.

Gene Thompson, CEO of Holiday Island Holdings says, "We are pleased to make this announcement as the NWA offers sustainable high growth and returns in one of the most affluent metros in the U.S.

"This development expands our opportunity to add high yield commercial income producing properties to the Company, and develop residential property revenues with the sale of Holiday Island properties as second homes as the NWA Metro is 30 miles from Holiday Island."

The Company's main goals for 2017 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas."

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: HIHI):

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas and in nearby NWA. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential market.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

HIHI Contact:

Gene Thompson

CEO & Chairman

Phone: (479) 244-6047

Email: sgenethompson@gmail.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com