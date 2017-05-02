ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 --

One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced the launch of the One Identity Partner Circle, the company's new multi-tier global partner program. The program supports systems integrators, advisory and consultants as well as resellers and distributors as they sell and deliver One Identity's award-winning portfolio of identity governance, access management, privileged account management and identity as a service solutions.

One Identity, an established IAM provider now operating as a business within Quest Software, is unveiling the new One Identity Partner Circle to continue its strong trajectory of partner engagement and success as evidenced by its 29-percent year-over-year global growth in partner-driven revenue. This telling statistic speaks to the increasing global trend of IAM being on the front lines of many organizations' digital transformations. With an increasing number of organizations embarking on their own digital journey, any security-focused organization must adopt the right solutions to enable users, address risk, and protect business-critical information. With One Identity's identity and access management solutions, both the partner and their customer achieve successful business outcomes while supporting each organization's digital transformation.

"One Identity is committed to helping our loyal partners make customers successful by getting identity and access management right," said Josh Lewis, director for North American channels and alliances, One Identity. "We developed One Identity Partner Circle with both our customers and our partners in mind. Customers have told us repeatedly that they need to work with business partners who can solve their problems by demonstrating true expertise in the solutions they are selling. To make sure our partners deliver on that promise, our program sets consistent global standards for competence while at the same time provides partners with the tools, resources and incentives they needed to deepen and strengthen their expertise on our solutions."

"Today's global enterprise is looking for a cost-effective, simple-to-deploy security solution that will fight against the constantly evolving threat landscape while keeping the business productive," said Andrew Clarke, director, EMEA strategic alliances & channel partnerships, One Identity. "We architected the One Identity Partner Circle to offer our partners access to a full suite of solutions that cover each of the key identity and access management elements, effectively improving security and compliance while simultaneously creating an environment of user enablement for their customers. This move helps to solidify the value of partners to our business and provides a basis to continuing to build and deepen our relationship with them, and more importantly, share on-going success."

The One Identity Partner Circle welcomes partners that resell, architect, configure, implement, deploy and manage identity and access management solutions. In addition to a smooth onboarding process and a fast deal registration to speed up the sales process, One Identity partners enjoy a variety of strategic benefits, including:

A dedicated, unified program with a range of go-to-market models

Meaningful incentives for resellers, influencers and delivery partners

Technical tools and resources across the entire One Identity portfolio, including training, delivery enablement and sales support

Collaboration amongst One Identity team members and our IAM partners through a new "CONNECT" portal

"EST Group is excited about the launch of the One Identity Partner Circle. We have been an enthusiastic proponent of the One Identity Solution and organization for many years," said Tim Spires, president of EST Group. "The One Identity organization has a strong product, dedicated support team, impressive installation base, customer-centric vision and now, a best in class partner program. We will leverage the One Identity Partner Circle's training and certification programs, interactive portal, generous incentives and recognition of our team to continue the tremendous growth and customer satisfaction we are experiencing with the One Identity solutions."

"iC Consult views the launch of the Partner Circle program as an excellent move by One Identity to enable partners to deliver successful Identity and Access Management projects and to help customers to effectively master the challenges of modern IT," said Dr. Andreas Neumann, CEO of iC Consult. "As trusted advisor to our customers and one of the leading integration partners with deep ties to the One Identity organisation and community, we look forward to actively participating in the program. New collaboration possibilities, rich training offerings and an attractive reward program will help us to continue to leverage our experience and relationship with One Identity, to grow our business and bring value to new and existing customers."

For more information, please visit One Identity Partner Circle.

