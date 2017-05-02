LIVINGSTON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Veritext, the national leader in court reporting and litigation support solutions, today announces its expansion in the St. Louis, Missouri, market. The expansion includes several new hires and new office space in downtown St. Louis.

"After 13 years of experience serving clients here, we know that the legal market in St. Louis is strong. This region is home to many law firms, both large and small, and 19 Fortune 1000 corporations. Because of our expansion in downtown St. Louis, these organizations now have better access to the top-quality court reporting and secure litigation support services they need," said Nancy Josephs, Chief Executive Officer of Veritext. Our expansion poises the company for future growth through client acquisition and retention, new service offerings and new hires."

Mary Gaal, an industry veteran with more than a decade of experience managing court reporting operations, has joined Veritext as the manager of the St. Louis office. Bob Gore has joined the company subsequent to Veritext's acquisition of Gore Perry Reporting & Video, an institution in St. Louis court reporting founded in 1927 by the Gore family. Several other employees also have been hired or joined Veritext as part of this acquisition.

The Veritext office in the Millennium Center at 515 Olive Street includes four state-of-the-art conference rooms that clients can reserve for depositions, arbitrations and other meetings. The facilities offer highly secure video conferencing, audio conferencing and internet connections, along with records retrieval, subpoena services and other litigation support services. "We know that data security is one of the uppermost concerns for law firms and corporations today. We take data security very seriously, which is why we have been awarded numerous projects from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, regulatory agencies, insurance companies and Fortune 500 companies. Like all Veritext offices, systems and services, the St. Louis office is HIPAA, PII and SSAE 16 certified," Josephs continued.

To commemorate the expansion, Veritext is participating in several events in the area in early May. On Wednesday, May 10, Veritext is sponsoring and speaking at a Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis CLE entitled "Let's Get Technical: Data Security Ethics for Law Firms." The lunchtime CLE is free to bar association members. On Thursday, May 11, Veritext is hosting a cocktail reception for clients and friends of the company. Special guests making an appearance at the event will include former St. Louis Cardinals Theotis Brown, Ottis Anderson and Roy Green.

Year after year, Veritext has been named in the National Law Journal as of one the best companies in the Court Reporting and Deposition Services category -- including "Best of the Midwest." More information about the Veritext St. Louis office can be found here: https://www.veritext.com/stlouis/.

About Veritext

Veritext is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions. For law firms and corporations, the company provides national coverage, skilled court reporters, advanced technology and unmatched client service. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies that streamline the deposition process, enhance delivery flexibility and reliably handle the most complex cases. Proprietary video, mobile and remote services combined with unmatched security, including HIPAA and PII compliance, ensure that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader. More information can be found at www.veritext.com.

