Users have long enjoyed Automattic's free Jetpack plugin for the additional functionality it embeds within WordPress. Among other features, Jetpack's free option includes an image CDN, in-depth site statistics, SEO tools, downtime monitoring, and a variety of other feature enhancements. Jetpack Premium adds features like a video CDN, comprehensive spam protection, daily backups powered by VaultPress, automated daily malware scans, and direct access to WordPress security experts at Automattic.

A $99 yearly value, Jetpack Premium is now included free as a standard feature of DreamPress and is available to both current and new customers.

"Mfffm, hrfmfmmmf!" said a gagged John Varner, DreamHost's VP of Finance from behind the locked door of a supply closet. "Mfmfmffmmr maff muhfff!"

"Don't listen to that guy," said John Robison, DreamHost's Director of Product, Managed WordPress. "We know what we're doing. You can't put a price on an incredible WordPress user experience. When we first heard about what Jetpack Premium could do, we knew that it was a perfect match for DreamPress and that we had to bring it to our customers -- whatever the cost!" Pausing to bang a fist on the closet door and yell "KEEP IT DOWN IN THERE," Robison continued, "We're thrilled to be able to offer Jetpack Premium to all of our DreamPress users."

Jetpack Premium is immediately available to all DreamPress users. Customers need only opt-in to Jetpack Premium from within their DreamHost control panel to begin receiving the benefits of a powerful, supercharged WordPress experience at DreamHost.

