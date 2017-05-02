LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- A first-of-its-kind program, available through The LED Partnership, enables qualifying commercial buildings nationwide to receive LEDs at no cost to replace many kinds of older-technology lighting.

Depending on the utility that serves the building, the program can also provide payment toward LED installation cost to replace halogen, incandescent and screw-in compact fluorescent lamps.

LEDs reduce energy cost up to 80%. In addition, they last up to 10 times longer than older-generation lighting, substantially lowering maintenance cost. These energy and maintenance savings are particularly significant with LED T8 tubes, 2- and 4-pin LEDs, exterior and interior fixtures.

In some areas of California, the deadline to receive these special incentives is June 30, 2017. Deadlines in other parts of the country vary.

This opportunity comes at a time when many utilities are reducing or eliminating LED conversion rebates for many of their customers.

The LED Partnership is operated by Energy Efficiency Incentives Group (EEI), based in Beverly Hills, California. The EEI management team has developed and implemented energy saving strategies nationwide for utilities, trade associations, property management companies, cities and government agencies companies since 1976.

For information, contact info@LEDpartnership.com or see www.LEDPartnership.com.

