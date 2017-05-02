Big Fans Also Big Influencers and Spenders, According to "The Power of the Fan" Study from FANDOM and comScore

230% Greater Spend Among Heavy Gamers; Movie Fans Attracted to Cars and Personal Finance; TV Fans Love Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FANDOM and comScore have released "The Power of the Fan," a U.S.-based study that examines the behaviors and attitudes of entertainment fans. The findings arm advertisers with insights that identify valuable audiences within this segment that are relevant to their campaigns, and how to harness them. The study dives deep into spending and consumption patterns surrounding the prevalent pop culture world that's driven by popular properties like The Walking Dead, Star Wars, and Call of Duty. The results are based on behavioral insights covering nearly 400 IAB categories, including Automotive, Personal Finance, and Shopping, and detailed survey data from 5,000 respondents. The study is the first of its kind from FANDOM and comScore.

Key Consumption and Spending Data:

Engaged entertainment fans spend more time with their interests.

Heavy Gaming Fans play 15+ hours per week



Heavy Movie Fans watch 9+ hours per week



Heavy TV Fans watch 20+ hours per week

Engaged entertainment fans spend more money on their preferred media. Compared with Light Fans, Heavy Fans of movies spend 40% more; of TV spend 50% more; of gaming spend 230% more.

Engaged entertainment fans' consumption is more valuable.

Heavy Movie Fans are 2.2x more likely to watch a movie on opening weekend.



81% of Heavy TV Fans watch TV live, as it airs.



Heavy Gaming Fans are 3.5x more likely to buy a game the week it comes out.

Engaged entertainment fans influence purchase decisions. 49% of Heavy Gaming Fans, 47% of Heavy Movie Fans, and 34% of Heavy TV Fans are the people friends turn to for advice on the latest TV shows, movies and games.

Key Category Data:

Automotive and Personal Finance are particularly popular product categories among Heavy Movie fans.

Heavy TV fans are more likely to visit e-commerce websites than other types of websites.

Heavy TV and Movie Fans index high in Dining Out in the Food & Drinks category, and Air Travel and Hotels in the Travel category.

"This study validates what we have intuitively known for years -- that engaged entertainment fans are a critical audience segment for marketers to win. As we head into the summer, back-to-school and Q4 holiday planning, this study provides a guide to help our clients succeed," said FANDOM Chief Operating Officer Walker Jacobs. "For brands that want to effectively engage with these core consumers, we believe that we have created an important resource in 'The Power of the Fan.'" And, its findings are a great confirmation of what we offer as the largest entertainment fan site in the world. We couldn't be happier in our partnership withcomScoreon this effort."

"This study highlights the unique value of entertainment fans, their behaviors and how to engage them," said Andrew Lipsman, SVP, Marketing & Insights at comScore. "While it makes sense that heavy fans are highly engaged influencers who spend more within their segment of interest, this research also shows they are more valuable in places you might not otherwise expect."

"The Power of the Fan" whitepaper can be downloaded at: http://www.fandom.com/powerofthefan. The full report is available to press upon request.

"The Power of the Fan" Methodology

"The Power of the Fan" research examined the digital behaviors and content consumption habits of 250,000 fans to classify them into heavy, medium and light fans of gaming, movie and TV content. These habits were then analyzed across nearly 400 categories of content and combined with a survey of over 5,000 fans in the U.S. to gain additional insight into their attitudes and behaviors. The survey also measured content consumption habits associated with more than 15,000 unique experiences with specific movies, TV shows, and video games.

About FANDOM

FANDOM is a global entertainment media brand whose mission is to "Make Fans Better Fans." As a comprehensive, fan-first destination for pop culture, users can find and share the latest news, inside stories and expert knowledge on their favorite TV shows, movies, games, comics and more. The site is home to one of the largest audiences of Millennials on the web. Sixty-four percent of its audience is comprised of people 13-34 years old, making FANDOM the category leader of the P13-34 demographic in the comScore Top 100 (U.S.). FANDOM has a global audience of over 175 million monthly uniques (Quantcast 2017) and more than 360,000 communities. For more information, visit: www.fandom.com .

About comScore

comScore, Inc.is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

