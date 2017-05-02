Forum Systems to Share API Security Insights at KuppingerCole's European Identity & Cloud Conference

CTO Jason Macy to Lead Workshop on Achieving Compliance with PSD2, Open Banking Standards and GDPR

BOSTON, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Forum Systems Inc. today announced that CTO Jason Macy will explore API security best practices and establishing compliance with emerging API-based industry standards at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017 (EIC).

Now in its 11th year, the KuppingerCole event will take place May 9-12 at the Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim in Munich, Germany and cover topics related to identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) and cloud security. At EIC 2017, Forum Systems will also showcase its award-winning Forum Sentry API Security Gateway in Booth W8.

"A revolution is occurring in European banking. While PSD2 and Open Banking will simplify interoperability, make payments safer and more secure, and enhance consumer protection, challenges and questions remain as enterprises race against the clock to achieve compliance," said Macy. "Because the information in API-based exchanges needs to be authenticated, vetted and compliance-checked, naturally, an effective API security strategy is fundamental to ensuring secure cross-border information sharing and communication."

On Tuesday, May 9, from 9:00-13:00 CEST, Macy will lead a workshop titled, "How to Simplify and Secure your APIs in the age of PSD2, Open Banking Compliance, and GDPR." Joined by a panel of industry experts, including KuppingerCole Founder and Principal Analyst Martin Kuppinger, Macy will explore API security gateway technology as the fundamental architectural capability to help ensure compliance with API-based industry standards, including PSD2, Open Banking and GDPR.

The session will also showcase the versatility of the API security gateway, which can be used to create APIs that provide multifactor and multicontext authentication, threat mitigation, privileged access management and data integrity capabilities - all without writing a single line of code and without impacting existing clients or back-end systems. Notably, workshop attendees will have access to a complimentary, one-on-one session with Forum Systems executives who will demonstrate how to leverage API security gateway technology for any requested use case.

Forum Systems is recognized by KuppingerCole as the only vendor in the API Management market "with a primary focus on security." The analyst firm also stated that the Forum Sentry API security gateway should "be among the first choices not just for government or financial organizations, but for any company with a long-term API strategy." Additionally, KuppingerCole lauded Forum Sentry for delivering "a broad set of functionality in particular around identity federation and federated SSO."

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API Security Gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.