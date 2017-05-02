Worldwide Reset Integrated Circuit (IC) Market: Shipment Volume in Consumer Electronics Sector to Remain High, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With a large number of leading players, theglobal reset integrated circuit (IC) marketdemonstrates a competitive landscape, states a new research study by Transparency market Research (TMR). The top five market players, namely, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, ST Microelectronics, Linear Technology, and On Semiconductor, held more than 55% of the overall market in 2016.

The key companies are majorly involved into product innovation through research and development. Over the coming years, a shift in their focus towards mergers and acquisitions can be seen, notes the research study.

As per the report, the global market for reset IC stood at US$1.39 bn in 2016. Researchers project it to rise at a CAGR of 12.50% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach an opportunity worth US$3.92 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to touch 6,100.8 mn shipment units over the same period of time. The consumer electronics sector has been registering a higher demand for demand for reset IC and is expected to remain doing so over the forthcoming years, states the report.

Continued Lead of 1V to 5V Segment

According to the research study, the global reset IC market has been categorized into 1V to 5V, 5V to 10V, and above 10V on the basis of voltage ratings. Among these, the 1V to 5V segment has acquired the dominant position. Analysts expect this segment to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

The report further presents an analysis of the global market for reset IC on the basis of the geography. The Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America have been considered as the key regional market for reset IC in this research study. Asia Pacific, among these, has occupied the leading position in this market and is projected to maintain it over the next few years.

This region held a share of more than 60% in the overall market in 2016. The rising demand for IT hardware, office automation products, and consumer electronics, such as tablets, smart phones, and laptops, is expected to propel the Asia Pacific market for reset IC over the period of the forecast. Apart from this, the strengthening economy and the subsequent rise in the disposable income of consumers are also anticipated to stimulate this regional market in the near future, notes the study.

Increasing Demand for Electronic Gadgets to Influence Market Growth

"The rising demand for consumer electronics, globally, has impacted the worldwide reset IC market greatly," says a TMR analyst. The increasing penetration of smart phones, laptops, tablets, and various wearable gadgets, such as smart watches and smart helmets, is also reflecting positively on the demand for reset IC. Electric gadgets, such as these, can be severely damaged by the frequent voltage fluctuations. As reset ICs safeguard the internal circuits of these devices, preventing them from malfunctioning, their usage has increased substantially, boosting the market's growth.

Presently, the market looks flourishing. However, the inability to bear extreme voltage fluctuations of these circuits may affect their uptake and create obstacles in their progress path in the years to come, states the research report.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Reset Integrated Circuit (IC) Market (Voltage Rating - 1V to 5V, 5V to 10V, and Above 10V; End Users - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global reset integrated circuit (IC) market has been segmented into:

By Voltage Rating

1V to 5V

5V to 10V

Above 10V

By End Users

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Geography

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

The U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

