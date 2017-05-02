Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Prospects by Product Type (LAVD, RVAD, BiVAD), Application (BTT & BTD Therapy, Destination Therapy, BTR Therapy) and Geography

Ventricular Assist Devices - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the VAD market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead

Our 154-page report provides 104 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing VAD market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 3 Product Types and 3 Applications.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market Forecasts to 2027, By Product Type

• RVAD

• LVAD

• BiVAD

Ventricular Assist Devices Market Forecasts to 2027, By Product

• BTT Therapy & BTD Therapy

• Destination Therapy

• BTR Therapy

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 6 regional and 12 leading national markets:

• North America:

• The US

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe:

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of World:

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Ventricular Assist Device market, with a focus on the VAD segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for VAD will surpass $900m in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. The increasing prevalence of heart disease, and increasing ageing population will increase sales to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the VAD Market report helps you

In summary, our 154-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world Ventricular Assist Devices market and 2 different segmentations, with 3 product categories and 3 applications- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 6 regional markets and 12 of the leading national markets- US, Mexico, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Russia,

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Ventricular Assist device market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayVentricular Assist Device (VAD) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (LAVD, RVAD, BiVAD), Application (BTT & BTD Therapy, Destination Therapy, BTR Therapy) and Geography. Avoid missing out - get our report now.

