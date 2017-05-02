BOISE, ID -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places and things over wired and wireless broadband, announced today the winners of its 2017 Partner Awards.

Recipients were recognized at Cradlepoint's annual Global Partner Summit, held in Boise, Idaho on April 19 - 20, 2017. Cradlepoint's Partner Awards recognize excellent performance and significant achievements of its global partners. Each partner recognized demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to Cradlepoint.

"Cradlepoint relies heavily on our channel partners to help grow our customer base and maintain our position as a market leader in this new era of networking that combines 4G LTE, SDN and cloud management," said Ed Walton, VP North American channels and alliances at Cradlepoint. "Our annual Global Partner Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication and tremendous achievements of these great partners."

This year's Cradlepoint Partner Award winners are:

IoT Partner of the Year: USAT

Enterprise Partner of the Year: DENALI

SSP Partner of the Year: Hughes

NSP Partner of the Year: CDW

European Partner of the Year: Westbase Technology

Distributor of the Year: Ingram Micro

Circle of Excellence Award: STEP CG, Integration Partners, RCN Technologies, Sigma Solutions, Barcoding, DH Wireless Solutions, CenturyLink, Synnex, Zones, Blue Wireless

Emerging Partner Award: TASER, CDCE, Horizon River Technologies, Dell, Radiant

The Cradlepoint Global Partner Summit drew hundreds of attendees from around the world, where they heard from company executives about Cradlepoint's strategy and vision, interacted and collaborated with Cradlepoint sales and engineering teams, learned from the success of other partners and discovered new insights on the growing market opportunity.

"The growing need to securely connect people, places and things everywhere is driving the convergence of SDN and cellular technology in this age of Digital Transformation -- and is setting the stage for 5G's sizable impact in the coming years," said George Mulhern, chief executive officer. "Cradlepoint's annual Global Partner Summit is an exceptional opportunity to both inform and learn from our channel partners regarding our continued investment in 4G LTE and the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform, which gives customers visibility, security and control of SD-WAN and SD-Perimeter solutions through a single pane of glass."

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company's 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. Over 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world -- including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities -- rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.

Press Contact:

Nikki Plati

Highwire PR

415-963-4174 ext. 39

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com



