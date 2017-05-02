VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN)(FRANKFURT: IWI)(OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$330,000 (CAN$478,000) contract to supply its innovative SHARC thermal energy exchange system to the new headquarters of the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority ("DC Water") in Washington, DC.

The new $60 million headquarters ("DC Water HQ") is being constructed on the waterfront of the Anacostia River in Southeast Washington, DC and will serve as the new public face for the agency. DC Water's green initiatives will be showcased in a deeply innovative facility featuring a bold and distinctive design developed by SmithGroupJJR in collaboration with Skanska. The building is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council and will also employ many advanced strategies that will surpass LEED Platinum certification.

The SHARC system will allow DC Water HQ to use its own wastewater as a source of thermal energy to condition the building. This project represents a historic HVAC first. The DC Water HQ building will be the first ever deployment of this technology used to both heat and cool a building in the USA.

With two-thirds of all the outflow from DC's sewers flowing through the underground infrastructure on the site, the system will have a virtually uninterruptible supply of thermal energy. Utilizing this technology, the design team has calculated that the DC Water HQ will take its place as one of the lowest energy-consuming office buildings in the region.

"The idea of building a 150,000-square-foot headquarters building directly over a pumping station would normally be viewed as implausible," said SmithGroupJJR's Corporate Director of Engineering Don Posson. "But by doing so, DC Water will be able to leverage the station's wastewater to provide enough power to heat and cool this large building. It's a breakthrough solution and a perfect complement to DC Water's objective of a greener, healthier District of Columbia."

IWS will install the SHARC 440 model with a flow rate of 250 gallons per minute, providing the primary energy source for building heat, and the primary energy rejection source for building cooling. IWS's SHARC technology is a major contributor to the project's LEED® Platinum 96 credit threshold, delivering one of the lowest energy consumption rates per unit of floor area possible, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 40%, and water consumption by hundreds of thousands of gallons annually.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "DC Water's new state-of-the-art building is a world class design-build project. The integration of SHARC technology demonstrates the world-class caliber of IWS's projects and partners, and represents the increased adoption of IWS systems in the United States."

