The Armenian Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources has prequalified ten companies in the preliminary phase of the tender for the project, which will be located in Masrik, Gegharkunik province, in the eastern part of Armenia.

Armenia's Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources announced it will issue a tender for the construction of a 55 MW PV power plant in Masrik, Gegharkunik province, eastern Armenia. State-owned press agency Arka reports that already 40 unspecified developers have expressed interest in the project, and that only 10 were prequalified for the tender.

Deputy Minister Hayk Harutyunyan said the project's required investment should be between $40 million and $60 million. The tender is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of next year. The minister also said that the project could ...

