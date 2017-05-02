The German module maker shipped 382 MW in the first three months of this year. The company's plan to focus on monocrystalline PERC products is being implemented according to schedule.

German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG saw its shipments increase significantly in the first quarter of 2017, according to provisional financial results. The company shipped 382 MW of solar products in the latest quarter, up 10% from both the previous quarter and the same quarter of the past year.

The global price fall for PV modules registered in the second half of 2016, however, was responsible ...

