Anaqua receives highest ratings among IP Management Systems for Law Firms

Anaqua, Inc.,a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management and analytics software and services, has been recognized in the newly published Hyperion MarketView™ Report for Law Firms as a "Market Leader" and "Highly Innovative."

In the report, titled, Intellectual Property Management Systems for Law Firms, Anaqua also received the highest ratings amongst its competitors when it came to Product Features, Technology and Market Vision. It tied for first amongst its competitors in Product Usability, Maintenance and Support and Company Viability.

Anaqua's latest recognition comes just months after it was named as a Market Leader in Hyperion's 2016 MarketView™ report on IP management systems for corporations.

"Anaqua has invested a tremendous amount of time and research into perfecting our product strategy for law firms and it comes as no surprise that we were rated best amongst our competitors," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "As we continue our significant global growth, we take pride in offering the best IP management solutions for both corporations and law firms worldwide."

Hyperion Research's "Market Leader" recognition is presented to software solution providers that are particularly differentiated in the market and have features that are considered truly superior, well established and proven. Anaqua was named a "Market Leader" for:

Innovation Lifecycle Management: Anaqua's modules and tools for IDS and prior-art processes, portfolio reviews, decision processes and other aspects of IP management offer market-leading visibility into the business of innovation.

Hyperion's "Highly Innovative" designation is awarded to software solutions that are significantly novel in the market and have features that are unique in their design, approach and utility. Anaqua received this honor for:

Smart Workspaces: Anaqua embraces "persona-driven development" through this feature, which neatly compiles data, tasks and analytics relevant to attorneys, staff, clients, agents, IP decision-makers or other key stakeholders for a tailored user experience.

"Anaqua has established a deliberate and aggressive push to bring their class-leading innovations in usability, access and operational support to law firms," said Eyal Iffergan, President of Hyperion Global Partners. "Anaqua's broad set of tools and persona-based workspaces are curated to support effective IP management as much as efficient IP prosecution. Law firm IP practices have long craved for breakthrough innovation in IP management, and Anaqua delivers earnestly with truly differentiating value that many firms credit for helping them leap to the front of the IP management pack."

The Hyperion report is available immediately to all Hyperion Research Membership clients, or for purchase online with immediate download at www.hgpresearch.com. Purchase of the report includes a 60-minute briefing session with a Senior Analyst to discuss and answer questions about the market and solution providers.

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT HYPERION RESEARCH

Hyperion Research is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. It works with law firms, law departments and other legal service organizations to make intelligent, fact-based decisions about how to improve their operational performance. The profession's leaders, innovators and trend-makers have come to rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis and advisory services. Hyperion Research provides unparalleled insight to the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology. Hyperion's analyst-based research and benchmarking informs 8 out of every 10 practice management system selections each year. For more information, visit www.hgpresearch.com.

