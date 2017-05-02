JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: BWVI) is pleased to announce its second commissioned pearl ensemble to be completed early this summer. Blue Water has partnered with jewelry design group Bradford James to design one of a kind jewelry pieces featuring the exclusive Santa Margarita Pearls recovered by the Company. The unique bracelet, ring, earring and necklace designs will showcase the beauty and rarity of the pearls. The Company is expecting commitments from other collectors for additional one of a kind pieces using the highly sought after Santa Margarita Pearl Collection. "We are excited to embark on the monetization of our extensive artifact collection, bringing in additional revenue streams," states CEO Keith Webb.

About the Blue Water Ventures Santa Margarita Pearl Collection:

In June 2007, a lead lined box containing thousands of natural pearls was found on the wreck site of the Santa Margarita (a Spanish galleon that sank in 1622). Following this discovery, the collection was analyzed by GIA (Gemological Institute of America) and the report is available at: http://www.bwvint.com/documents/pearls/giapearlreport.html

About Bradford James Partners:

Bradford James Partners specializes in one of a kind jewelry pieces. James Shrader is a Florida based jewelry designer and facilitated the first pearl ensemble (Victoria Pearl Ensemble pictured above) designed and created from the Santa Margarita Pearl Collection. Bradley Stewart is an Ohio based jewelry designer and manufacturer with an emphasis on preserving the art of fine jewelry design.

Statement from James Shrader:

"Upon introduction to BWVI's discoveries, I was immediately intrigued by the rarity and history of the Santa Margarita Pearl Collection. After completion and sale of the Victoria Pearl Ensemble, we are now focusing our design attention on the remaining pearls in the collection as well as other artifacts available through BWVI's collection. Roll out and distribution of future designs by Bradford James will be offered exclusively through choice established retail jewelry outlets."

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from various shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of both historic and modern day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively monetize our existing artifacts, ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargos, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3134996



Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com



