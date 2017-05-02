BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of the Company's long only portfolio holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 March 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



2 May 2017



END