BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, May 2

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 47,879,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 April 2017, the Company held 2,113,731 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 47,879,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 2 May 2017


