BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, May 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company")
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 31 March 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brna-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

2 May 2017

ENDS


