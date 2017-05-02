Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees

Norsk Hydro employees have purchased shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 25 000 with a 50 percent discount. 92 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have subscribed, and have each been allocated 511 shares at NOK 24.41 per share. The total number of shares allocated and transferred on May 2, 2017 is 1 729 735.

Norsk Hydro ASA holds 24 300 928 own shares after this transaction and the number of outstanding shares are 2 044 697 348.

With reference to the stock exchange announcement as of April 3, 2017, the following primary insiders have under the above-mentioned scheme each purchased 511 shares:

- President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg, new holding is 231,475.

- Executive Vice President and CFO Eivind Kallevik, new holding is 50,535

- Executive Vice President Arvid Moss, new holding is 147,203

- Executive Vice President Hilde Merete Aasheim, new holding is 82,287

- Executive Vice President Anne-Lene Midseim, new holding is 21,221

- Executive Vice President Inger Sethov, new holding is 19,184

- Executive Vice President Hanne Simensen, new holding is 19,646

- Executive Vice President Kjetil Ebbesberg, new holding is 47,857

- Employee representative to the Board of Directors Billy Fredagsvik, new holding is 4,587

- Employee representative to the Board of Directors Ove Ellefsen, new holding is 8,972

- Employee representative to the Board of Directors Sten Roar Martinsen, new holding is 5,643

- Company Secretary Hans Eide Aarre, new holding is 2,061

