Research and Markets - Global Titanium Dioxide Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Chemours, CRISTAL, Huntsman International, KRONOS Worldwide & Tronox

DUBLIN, Apr 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global titanium dioxide market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global titanium dioxide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in penetration of doped and coated titanium dioxide nanomaterials. Doping of titanium dioxide nanomaterials helps in extending the absorption in visible light by narrowing the band gap. Thus, titanium dioxide nanomaterials are doped with various anions such as sulfur, nitrogen, and carbon. For example, tungsten-doped nanomaterials and manganese-doped nanomaterials are widely used in the paints and energy sectors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing acceptance of uva/b filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics. The depletion of the ozone layer has become a major cause of concern over the last few decades. It is leading to increased exposure to ultraviolet radiations, which can cause skin cancer and cataracts. It has been found that 10% depletion of the stratosphere can increase the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer by about 300,000 and that of melanoma skin cancer by about 4,500 every year.

Key vendors

  • Chemours
  • CRISTAL
  • Huntsman International
  • KRONOS Worldwide
  • Tronox

Other Prominent Vendors

  • CINKARNA Celje
  • Evonik Industries
  • Grupa Azoty Police
  • Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
  • Kemira
  • Kilburn Chemicals
  • Louisiana Pigment
  • Precheza
  • Tayca

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rtrnl5/global_titanium

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire