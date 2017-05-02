Cashplus Jump Starts PSD2 With Critical API for B2B Consumption

LONDON, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Selects key accounting partners for initial launch

Cashplus announces today the launch of its transaction API. Initially this API will enable Cashplus's accounting partners to support their clients in the SME sector where there is a huge demand for simple, online servicing. Whilst banks are still trying to define, commercialise and in many cases adopt the use of APIs, Cashplus is once again proving its 10 years of Fintech expertise by creating a development toolkit to enable efficient exchange of data.

From a technical perspective, the API is released via Cashplus.io. Their RESTful Web API services are grouped into vertical business domain areas, and delivered through a Swagger user interface. This allows Cashplus to not only publish transactional middleware operations, but also provide usage documentation which simplifies implementation and client side consumption.

Although compliant with the Open Banking initiative, Cashplus will initially provide this API to contracted partners of APS financial, the issuer behind the Cashplus Business Account.

Rich Wagner, CEO of APS financial, states "Our long-standing partners will be the first to fully benefit from the extensive transaction data held within our API. In addition to allowing more efficient reporting for their clients, these partners will work with us to further refine it for wider use. We're really excited about this launch and can't wait to roll out our API to the wider developer market, including over 100 existing partners who have already expressed an interest."

To handle the huge demand, APS financial has launched a registration process at Cashplus.io to capture partner interest for current and future Cashplus APIs.

"This is only the beginning of our API roadmap of initiatives. Our strong technology delivery team will be launching other core APIs for the banking industry throughout 2017. It will be a great year for our partners and the SMEs we both serve", declared Rich Wagner.