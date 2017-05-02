Analytic Partners Selected as an Official Facebook MMM Partner

The Analytics Leader Teams up with Facebook for Improved Measurement

NEW YORK, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Analytic Partners, a global leader in marketing analytics, announced today that it has finalized status as an official Facebook MMM Partner.

Analytic Partners is among the first firms to be able to access information directly from Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network on behalf of their clients. This will allow for more accurate and actionable insights for advertisers who engage in cross-channel measurement and planning.

This data will be incorporated into Analytic Partners' ongoing and future analytic engagements, along with clients' own secure, proprietary data.

These enhanced capabilities will be available for all Analytic Partners clients who leverage Facebook properties for marketing and advertising.

"We are proud and excited to be among the first Facebook MMM Partners," said Nancy Smith, CEO of Analytic Partners. "With direct access to this enhanced data, we will now be able to provide our clients with an even clearer picture of their overall marketing programs to improve performance and effectiveness."

To learn more about Analytic Partners' Media Mix Modeling solutions, visit: https://analyticpartners.com/marketing-mix-modeling/

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is a global marketing analytics company that leverages adaptive modeling techniques and tools to help companies generate better marketing ROI, drive growth and, ultimately, grow closer to their customers. We work with marketers to build deep knowledge about brands, customers and competitors that is converted into sound strategies aimed at improving business performance.www.analyticpartners.com

