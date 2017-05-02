Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. (TSXV: LMT) (the "Company" or "Luminor Medical") (formerly Miraculins Inc.), announces today that it has appointed Dr. Edward Hillhouse as Chairman of the Luminor Medical Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Hillhouse will form an Advisory Board of International Key Opinion Leaders who value Scout DS® and share our aspiration. The role of the Advisory Board will be to provide Luminor Medical with objective, external perspective and quality authentication on Luminor Medical's products, acquisition pipeline, and commercial strategy.

Luminor Medical's President and CEO, Christian Sauvageau, commented, "We are pleased to have attracted Dr. Edward Hillhouse to lead and form a team of scientific advisors and look forward to their contributions. We strongly believe that enlisting and consulting with highly competent scientific advisors, especially as we enter a critical period, is key to our future success. Clearly his deep scientific expertise, his international contacts and overall knowledge base will be extremely helpful."

Dr. Edward Hillhouse states, "I am pleased to be joining Luminor Medical Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to its initiatives."

Prior to this, he was Professor of Medicine at the University of Leeds, where he held senior academic posts as Dean of the School of Medicine, Faculty Dean of Medicine and Health and Dean for International Development. He was also the foundation Professor of Medicine at Warwick University where he helped to establish the School of Medicine. He also helped to create the 1st National Academic Health System in the State of Qatar, where he was also Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. In addition, he has served as Non-Executive Director on the board of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, one of the largest hospitals in the UK with 3,000 beds.

He is a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist with special expertise in metabolic bone disease and pituitary disorders. He is an internationally recognized clinical scientist and is ranked in the top 5 percent of cited authors in biology and biochemistry (Thompson Reuters). He is a founder member and Consulting Director of the International Association of Academic Health Center (AAHC International).

Prof. Hillhouse graduated in Medicine from St. Thomas's Hospital in London (King's College), where he also studied for his PhD. He undertook general professional training in Oxford, London and Southampton before completing specialist training in the New England Medical Centre (Boston, USA) and King's College Hospital, London. He has extensive international experience in the USA, Australia, the Middle East, India, Central and South America, Africa, Europe, China and the Far East.

Luminor Medical is also pleased to announce that it has retained Trapeze Capital Corp. to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Under the terms of the agreement dated Mai 1, 2017 (the "Agreement"), Trapeze will receive compensation of $5,500 per month and will not receive any Common Shares or options of Luminor Medical as compensation. However, Trapeze and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of Luminor Medical. Luminor Medical and Trapeze are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Trapeze is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organization of TSX and a member of TSX.V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Trapeze as principal will be provided by Trapeze. The Agreement is for a term of 6 months and will automatically renew for additional 6 month periods unless terminated by Luminor Medical.

About Luminor Medical Technologies

Luminor Medical Technologies is a medical diagnostic company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing medical technologies for unmet clinical needs. The Company's Scout DS® device has been regulatory cleared in certain markets both as a clinical tool to assist in the identification of both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and is the first non-invasive testing system designed to provide a highly sensitive and convenient method for measuring prediabetes/type 2 diabetes related biomarkers in the skin, the accumulation of which are accelerated by abnormal blood sugar levels and oxidative stress. Unlike current testing methods, a Scout DS® test requires no blood draw, no fasting, and no waiting for a lab result. The product has been used and validated in thousands of patients around the world.

