02.05.2017 | 15:30
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 2

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank10.34
Lukoil7.86
PZU6.36
Garanti Bank4.50
Novatek3.95
Magnit3.77
Tatneft Pao3.59
Alrosa3.12
Gazprom3.09
LSR2.99

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2017 was as follows:

Russia62.94
Turkey13.28
Poland13.11
Romania4.59
Hungary3.43
Czech rep3.12
Greece2.85
Other European2.71
Cash & Equivalents-6.03

© 2017 PR Newswire