Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 10.34 Lukoil 7.86 PZU 6.36 Garanti Bank 4.50 Novatek 3.95 Magnit 3.77 Tatneft Pao 3.59 Alrosa 3.12 Gazprom 3.09 LSR 2.99

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2017 was as follows: