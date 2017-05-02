Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 2
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2017
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.34
|Lukoil
|7.86
|PZU
|6.36
|Garanti Bank
|4.50
|Novatek
|3.95
|Magnit
|3.77
|Tatneft Pao
|3.59
|Alrosa
|3.12
|Gazprom
|3.09
|LSR
|2.99
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|62.94
|Turkey
|13.28
|Poland
|13.11
|Romania
|4.59
|Hungary
|3.43
|Czech rep
|3.12
|Greece
|2.85
|Other European
|2.71
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.03