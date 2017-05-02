VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS) (CSE: RSS.UN) (CNSX: RSS) (OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce the launch of a native mobile app for iPhone devices, combined with a new integration with the identity provider used by RE/MAX.

Technology integration with the RE/MAX Single Sign-On (SSO) provider, Okta, provides a secure, efficient and seamless experience for RE/MAX agents to access RESAAS. Using their @remax.net email address, agents are able to log in to the RESAAS Platform with one click, without the need for additional passwords and credentials.

"Over the years we've constantly heard that agents love RESAAS' ease of use, simplicity and user-friendly design, so enabling a one-click entry mechanism for RE/MAX agents is a supremely valuable enhancement," said Tom Rossiter, President and CEO of RESAAS. "The timing of this addition, to coincide with a dedicated mobile-app for RE/MAX agents, has already brought increased usage, engagement and referrals to the RE/MAX network."

In addition, a native mobile application for iOS and Android has been developed for global RE/MAX agents to access the Global Referral Exchange and Global Training from a mobile device. Within the app, agents can:

Sign in with SSO

Browse the exclusive RE/MAX activity feed

Post and share listings

Send, receive and track referrals

Search for, and communicate with, other RE/MAX agents across the globe

View and download sales and marketing materials from within Global Training

The iOS version of the app launched in March 2017 at the RE/MAX R4 Convention in Las Vegas. It can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 110,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $157 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals ® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

