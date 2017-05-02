Dr. Afshin Nasseri Conducts a Free Health Camp in Rural India

LUCKNOW, India and WARWICK, Rhode Island, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Afshin Nasseri, born 1963 in Tehran, Iran is a prestigious Internist in United States. He completed his Doctorate in Medicine (MD) from 'Universidad Eugenio María de Hostos', in 1993 and further joined Internal Medicine Residency Program from the Brown University and Boston University, (1996-1999).

Dr. Afshin Nasseri is compassionate and always initiates steps to offer free medical services to the needy. Recently, he conducted a free medical health camp in India. The entire Nasseri family had been associated with social cause since 2005 (Lucknow Project). Every year, Dr. Nasseri's daughters visit India to take part in 8-weeks summer camp held by GRACE Cares NGO.

Accompanied by a talented team, Dr. Afshin Nasseri provided free medical check-up to both teachers and students and prescribed required medicines. This free medical health camp was organized by GRACE Cares, which is a well-established NGO in India, offering support for health, social justice, education and much more.

Dr. Afshin Nasseri considers it his religion to help people through essential medicines. He says, "He feels good to offer free health care services to poor and needy people." According to him, India's population is increasing rapidly and there is immense poverty in the country. People are less aware of health and hygiene which leads to diseases and infections that cannot be controlled easily without proper guidance.

Nazeela Nasseri was accompanying Dr. Afshin Nasseri and she was acting as a translator for her father who is not fluent in Hindi. Dr. Nasseri's in-laws reside in Aminabad, Lucknow. They also shared their thoughts regarding demonetization and supported PM Narendra Modi's decision. Nazeela has been a finance and media graduate and believes that demonetizing 1000 and 500 notes is a good decision to keep a check on black money.

About GRACE Cares

GRACE Cares, Inc. is a well-known Vermont non-profit corporation and is one of the most prestigious IRS 501(c)3 Public Charities. GRACE Cares was founded in 2002 by T Namaya, Zoe Kopp & Ken Giancola. Their Board of Directors possesses development, education, healthcare and management experience in over seventy countries.

