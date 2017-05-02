Aviation Asset Management Market Worth 229.04 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aviation Asset Management Market by End Use (Commercial Platforms, MRO Services), Service Type (Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to grow from USD 171.72 Billion in 2016 to USD 229.04 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2017 to 2022.

Increase in air passenger traffic, growth of the retrofitting & after markets, and development of new aircraft models are driving the aviation asset management market.

The commercial platforms segment to lead the aviation asset management market during the forecast period

On the basis of end use, the commercial platforms segment is projected to lead the aviation asset management market during the forecast period. It is evident that more and more airlines are adapting to the asset management technology to obtain the ease of operations and excellence in client servicing. Aircraft performance management has quickly become an integral part airlines' everyday operations.

The leasing services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of service type, the leasing services segment of the aviation asset management market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period considering the increase in demand for advanced aviation products. The leasing services segment has been divided into leased asset management, contract management, aircraft acquisition/remarketing, contract negotiation, valuation of asset, and aircraft delivery. The contract management subsegment is estimated to account for the largest share of the leasing service segment in 2017.

Asia-Pacific to lead the aviation asset management market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the aviation asset management market during the forecast period. The growth of the aviation asset management market in this region is expected to be driven by the increase in the number of airlines entering the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest demand for aviation asset management products and services in the coming future.

Major players profiled in the aviation asset management market report include GE Capital Aviation Services (U.S.), AerData (U.S.), and Airbus Group (Netherlands), among others.

