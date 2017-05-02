The European solar association has released a new report that recommends ten actions to further support solar across the EU. Innovative financing mechanisms and new business models, as well as balanced regulatory frameworks, are considered necessary to ensure the future growth of PV in Europe.

The European solar energy association SolarPower Europe has released the report "PV Financing" which provides a series of recommendations for the further development of solar across the European Union. The recommendations are intended to improve the revision of the EU Renewable Energy Directive, which will be included in the so-called Winter Package, whose preliminary version was presented by the European Commission in late 2016. The package provides the future energy market design of the EU and a set of principles for the transition to a clean energy economy both at EU and national level.

The association said that priority number one for the future of solar in the EU is the definition of new financing mechanisms, especially for PV ...

