Traders are being given enhanced security measures thanks to the introduction of a new encryption solution from Transaction Network Services (TNS).

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005900/en/

TNS Launches Encryption Service for Financial Markets (Photo: Business Wire)

The TNS Encryption Service allows financial market participants to further protect the privacy of their trading data as it flows across TNS' Secure Trading Extranet and Secure Trading Hub, thereby further safeguarding the financial data from unauthorized individuals or organizations.

Alex Walker, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "We are hearing more and more from our buy-side customers about their concerns for security and protection, especially where IP connections are utilized in the FIX trading ecosystem.

"By deploying class leading network encryption, firms can ensure valuable trading information is kept private during transmission. The TNS Encryption Service provides an additional layer of security that prevents unauthorized parties from gaining insider information or obtaining insights to trading strategies."

TNS' Encryption Service can help to achieve industry best practices and to satisfy regulatory requirements regarding data protection, privacy and the integrity of sensitive participant and trade data in motion over private networks.

Mr Walker said: "The TNS Encryption Service is unique within the financial markets and can be quickly and easily added for users of the TNS Secure Trading Extranet or TNS' dedicated FIX platform, the TNS Secure Trading Hub. In most cases we can get the service operational with minimal disruption and cost by using existing hardware."

TNS is providing encryption as a managed service, which requires minimal resources at the client end and provides a cost effective solution for a monthly encryption service charge.

Founded in 1990, TNS' solutions are optimized for electronic trading and relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including those in emerging markets across the Americas, Asia and Europe. TNS' core network has no single point of failure and offers a variety of resilient physical connections.

TNS brings together an extensive global financial community of interest with over 2,000 endpoints, including many of the world's most prominent and influential buy and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

Its network boasts more than 125 points-of-presence with 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support provided by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. To find out more please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005900/en/

Contacts:

TNS

Clare Cockroft

PR Director

or

Joanne Moorwood

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

T: +44 (0)114 292 0163 +1 703 814 8065

E: pr@tnsi.com