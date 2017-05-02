

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in April 2017 increased 1.6% from April 2016, on a capacity decrease of 0.8%.



The airline said its April traffic increased 1.6% to 17.61 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 17.34 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 20.64 billion available seat miles or ASMs in April, representing a capacity decrease of 0.8% as compared to the prior year period when it flew 20.81 billion ASMs.



Total System Load factor was 85.3%, an increase of 2.0 points from 83.3% last year.



