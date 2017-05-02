Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-05-02 15:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the AGM of Sydbank A/S on 23 March 2017 it was resolved to reduce the Bank's share capital by nominally DKK 18,790,250 by cancelling 1,879,025 shares which were acquired during the Bank's share buyback programme in 2016.



The capital reduction was implemented and registered today.



As a result Sydbank's total share capital represents nominally DKK 703,611,740, equivalent to 70,361,174 shares of DKK 10 each and 70,361,174 voting rights.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629140