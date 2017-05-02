ATLANTA, 2017-05-02 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets announced today that Blue Ridge Communications, a cable operator serving more than 170,000 customers in Pennsylvania, has implemented a suite of innovative solutions based on Concurrent's flexible and scalable storage, video processing, and caching products to serve as the backbone of Blue Ridge's next-generation IP VOD service.



Blue Ridge has implemented a comprehensive solution featuring Concurrent's Transcode, Origin, Edge Cache, and Aquari™ storage products that will enable it to deliver streaming video content to any device at any time over any network. Blue Ridge's VOD offerings will allow customers to watch TV on the go through its Blue Ridge app and Blue Ridge Go service, which delivers content directly to a PC, iPhone, tablet or other mobile device for free as part of the customer's subscription.



"In today's ever-connected world, customers are increasingly wanting to view TV programming wherever they are, on the device of their choosing," said Mark Masenheimer, Vice President of Operations for Blue Ridge. "Concurrent has provided us with the leading-edge technology that we needed to have in place to fulfill the next-generation of programming delivery. We are very pleased that we were able to get transcoding, origin, storage and caching, all together from one single partner to ensure that the end-user experience is of the highest quality."



Concurrent's Origin Server supports a wide range of multi-screen video services delivered on public and private content delivery networks. Concurrent's Origin Server supports live, on-demand, and network DVR workloads from a single platform. Concurrent's Edge Cache servers fulfill stream requests by accessing content when needed from origin servers or intermediate cache servers that can be accessed over an IP network. Concurrent's Aquari™ storage is software-defined, which features massive scalability and simultaneous support for multiple file or object-based workloads. Unlike traditional storage alternatives, Aquari™ can scale performance and capacity independently, which translates to improved flexibility and a reduced total cost of ownership.



"As a long-time customer of Concurrent, we have worked closely with Blue Ridge to provide them with the technology they need to deliver content to their customers," said Clay McCreery, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Service at Concurrent. "When it became time to launch a next-generation IP VOD service, we were able to unify the storage and content delivery so that Blue Ridge could quickly deploy their new offerings with the quality of experience their customers demanded in a cost-effective manner they required."



About Concurrent



Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



