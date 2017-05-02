

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined its major counterparts in early New York deals on Tuesday.



The loonie slipped to a 6-month low of 1.4958 against the euro and more than a 1-year low of 1.3710 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.4896 and 1.3650, respectively.



Pulling away from an early 6-day high of 82.25 against the yen, the loonie weakened to 81.87.



The loonie fell back to 1.0301 against the aussie, off its early high of 1.0269. The currency had earlier set a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0318 in the Asian session.



The loonie is likely to find support around 79.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro, 1.40 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



