sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,26 Euro		+0,014
+0,17 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.05.2017 | 15:40
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

PR Newswire
London, May 2

2 May 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Total voting rights and share capital

As at 28 April 2017, the issued share capital of DMGT comprised 337,204,470 A Ordinary Non-Voting shares (excluding treasury shares) par value 12.5 pence per share; and 19,890,364 Ordinary shares par value 12.5 pence per share with one vote per share. The Ordinary shares are unlisted.

The number of A Ordinary Non-Voting shares which are held in treasury is 5,000,000 Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in DMGT is 19,890,364. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, DMGT under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.

Enquiries to:

Fran Sallas, Deputy Company Secretary, DMGT, 020 3615 2904


© 2017 PR Newswire