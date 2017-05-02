CALI, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 --New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, is pleased to announce their medical marijuana joint venture, Sannabis SAS, the Town of Corinto-CAUCA, and the Cultivando Esperanza Foundation have organized the first medical, therapeutic, and industrial cannabis expo to be held in Central Park in the Town of Corinto May 25-27, 2017. The event is also supported by the Corinto Peace and Tourism Department promoting eco-tourism in this area of Colombia that was off limits and holds a treasure of unseen natural beauty. The Expo coincides with the town's 150-year anniversary.

Corinto, in the north of the Cauca Department, is home to 50% of the marijuana grown in Colombia, an area known for the best medicinal strains of marijuana in the world. Several well-known European seed banks and others have come to Cauca looking for these strains. Recent articles in major international publications have sparked an interest in the area as a potential source for high volume, high quality medical and industrial marijuana products. Several international companies have set up shop in Corinto, an Israeli company announced they are building the World's Biggest Marijuana Extractor in Corinto and this NY Times article details another company's efforts in the area. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/09/world/americas/colombia-marijuana-farc-drugs-santos.html

Sannabis was instrumental in organizing the mayors of the municipalities of Cauca to form one of the first medical marijuana co-op's in the World. This article writes of origins of the co-op, https://www.thenews.coop/107598/sector/health/colombias-first-medical-marijuana-co-ops-set-post-conflict-region/

Law 1787 politicized substituting illegal to legal crops, Sannabis believes instead of transforming illegal growers into legal growers, encourage existing law abiding farmers, faced with a choice to grow illegal crops, to grow cannabis legally through the existing judicial framework. Sannabis farmers in Cauca have never grown any illegal crops, entire families from children to grandparents are involved in the cultivation and are proud to provide medicine across the country, especially to sick children.

Sannabis' proposal to the government of Colombia is its motto since 2014, "Uso Integral del Cannabis" (Integrated Use of Cannabis). This proposal is the only real and sustainable alternative to substitute illicit crops of marijuana and coca. Every part of this very sustainable plant can be used to create thousands of products.

New Colombia Resources is consulting with Brite Lite Organics of Baltimore, Maryland, to potentially present at the EXPO. Brite Lite Organics specializes in closed loop agriculture which is sustainable, bountiful, and profitable. New Colombia is seeking Brite Lite's assistance in acquiring mobile hemp processing units and hemp based child nutritional supplements that are badly needed in some parts of Colombia. Brite Lite Organics works with state governments on implementing a sustainable hemp industry, and recently began a 600-acre hemp growing and processing project in Kentucky.

"I'm delighted to work with a company from my hometown of Baltimore, that are experts in the field, in Colombia to assist us in establishing a state of the art hemp operation to be used as a model around the World. Just like we help children everyday with our pure cannabis extract, we aim to do the same with nutritional supplements for needy kids, especially the Wayuu Indians in the Guairá Department where cannabis had a long negative history but can flourish," stated John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources.

Other attendees at the Expo include MamaCultiva, a group of mothers of epileptic children from Chile that helped change the marijuana laws in their country. They will be joined by Cultivando Esperanza, an organization supplied by Sannabis that donates cannabis extract to children and was the poster child for introducing Colombia's medical marijuana bill. "I'm proud to work with the town of Corinto and Sannabis to bring a new industry to the area that will provide quality affordable medicine all around the world to kids like my son Jacobo," stated Natalia Tangarife, Director of the Cultivando Esperanza Foundation.

Sannabis, along with the Mayor's office, is working with the community establishing workshops to train workers in anticipation of the demand there will be for cannabis derived products, including building materials, oils, textiles, animal feed, medicines and many more. New Colombia Resources and Sannabis are forming partnerships to develop different sectors of the medical marijuana and industrial hemp industries to add as much value in Colombia as possible. They are building businesses that will effectively improve different regions of Colombia, from Cauca to the Atlantic Coast.

The Mayor of Corinto, Mr. Edward Garcia, is promoting medical marijuana as a way to create jobs and eco-tourism in Corinto, once a hotbed for illegal activity, now a mecca for forward thinking progress.

To view or purchase Sannabis products visit, www.sannabis.co.

To view a nationally televised documentary about medical marijuana in Colombia featuring Sannabis growers, patients, and management visit the first video on http://www.sannabis.co/video. This documentary interviewed Sannabis patients and their loved ones around the country using Sannabis products.

Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.cannamedicinal

