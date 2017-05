DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the month of April 2017 declined 7.2 percent to 214,695 vehicles from 231,316 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail sales totaled 140,762 vehicles, a 10.5 percent decline.



Car sales for the month dropped 21.2% year-over-year to 49,857units from 63,285 units, while truck sales decreased 4.2% to 91,520 units, but SUVs sales rose 1.2% to 73,318 units as compared to a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX