Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. ("UGE") (TSXV: UGE), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, announces it has been selected by The Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning ("Sheridan") to design and build a solar carport at its Davis Campus.

Sheridan is one of Ontario's leading higher education institutions with campuses in three Ontario cities; Oakville, Brampton, and Mississauga. The Davis campus, located in Brampton, is Sheridan's largest. Installation of on-campus renewable energy generation is part of Sheridan's Integrated Energy and Climate Master Plan (IECMP), which guides Sheridan to reduce energy use by 50% and greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 relative to 2010.