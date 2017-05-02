

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Inc., reported its U.S. April 2017 sales of 201,926 units, a decrease of 4.4 percent from April 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in April 2017 compared to April 2016, sales were down 0.7 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted April 2017 sales of 179,810 units, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis, but up 0.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted sales of 22,116 units, down 11.1 percent on a volume, and down 7.7 percent on a DSR basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX