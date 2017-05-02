AGOURA HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Today Nomadix Inc. launched the AG 2500 access gateway -- its newest high-performance solution that extends a wired or Wi-Fi network to create a visitor-based network (VBN). Designed for small-to-medium-sized venues, such as hotels with fewer than 150 rooms, the AG 2500 supports up to 500 simultaneous mobile devices. With the release of the new gateway comes the latest version of the NSE (Nomadix Service Engine); version 8.9 supports not only the AG 2500 but also the Nomadix AG 5800 and AG 5900 access gateways, which service larger properties.

With the introduction of the AG 2500, Nomadix is providing a new modular configuration that gives customers the flexibility to tailor the gateway to their individual requirements and reduce their overall total cost of ownership. The AG 2500 is offered with a robust base configuration that includes a 400 device count. Customers can upgrade the AG 2500 to 500 devices, with the ability to add the following software modules:

Hospitality PMS Software Module

High Availability Failover Software Module

Load Balancing Software Module

Bandwidth Management Software Module

The AG 2500 is built upon an Intel processor that offers high performance, low power consumption, reliability, longevity, and built-in flash memory. NSE version 8.9 comes with a "Fast Forwarding" feature that, when enabled, supports throughput performance up to 460 Mbps. NSE version 8.9 also supports multiple authentication models, has flexible billing options and is equipped with optional bandwidth management features such as Weighted Fair Queuing and Class-Based Queuing that enable network operators and system integrators to maximize their investment from available internet bandwidth capacity. In short, the AG 2500 provides customers with an access gateway that will satisfy many value-based visitor network needs -- while offering the flexibility to add features suitable for applications requiring more sophisticated bandwidth management, resiliency and PMS monetization.

"One of the most common issues we continue to hear about from properties large and small is the challenge of keeping up with the growing bandwidth demands being placed on them by mobile devices -- all of which want access to the visitor network," said Nomadix President Fred Reeder. "As a company, we continue to innovate and improve our solutions using advanced technology to solve these challenges. Our newest gateway utilizes the best processor available to ensure that smaller properties who offer internet access can do so in an effective yet economical manner. And our latest software refines the bandwidth management process even further, providing venues and properties with the technology they need to enhance the guest experience."

Nomadix gateways offer a number of capabilities designed to make guest internet access a positive experience. These capabilities include:

Effortless creation of a VBN

Effective bandwidth management, control and allocation to maximize use of existing bandwidth

Ability to easily add guests onto the network

Scalability to accommodate small-to-large-sized networks in a range of locations, from coffee shops to hotel resorts to convention centers

Flexible deployment that is adaptable to the needs of the guest user

Modular pricing scheme that provides a lower barrier of entry and the flexibility to reduce overall total cost of ownership

The AG 2500 gateway and NSE version 8.9 are available now. For more information, please contact Nomadix at 818-597-1500 or visit www.nomadix.com.

About Nomadix

Nomadix offers gateways for seamless wired and wireless connectivity solutions across public access networks and enterprises. Nomadix gateways have earned a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management. As one customer put it, "They just work." Powered by patented technology, Nomadix throughput enhancement technologies make available bandwidth stretch further, slowing the pace of investment in bandwidth upgrades and enabling revenue generation and customization in a number of business models. With Nomadix, public access network providers are able to deploy cost-effective, secure and easy-to-use network services. For more information, visit www.nomadix.com, call 818-597-1500, follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+, like on Facebook and view the video library on YouTube.

