SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- As part of its 2020 plan to develop fusion between digital communications and integrated marketing, LEWIS Piston has appointed industry media expert Chris Urquhart as Associate Director of Media.

Urquhart brings experience with McDonald's, Perkins, Taco Bell, the Atlanta Hawks, Home Depot, AT&T, Verizon and Stanley Black & Decker. He will spearhead the expansion of media operations within the business to bring world-class service to a growing blue-chip client base.

Urquhart moves from Atlanta to San Diego, but has a national remit working across the LEWIS network of offices in San Francisco, New York, DC and Boston.

"With a background of crafting tailored media solutions for such a diverse range of clients across CPG, QSR, sports and telecoms, Chris strengthens our client media strategies further," said Mark Burr, SVP, LEWIS Piston.

"Media is becoming more technical and complex," says Urquhart. "I'm thrilled to be joining LEWIS Piston during its expansion. The agency is doing some great creative work with current clients and I'm excited to bring my own experience to a stellar team."

About LEWIS Piston

LEWIS Piston is a full service digital advertising and marketing agency. LEWIS Group has 600 staff and offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Irena Boostani at LEWIS

858 414 1136

irena.boostani@teamlewis.com



Mark Burr at LEWIS Piston

619 308 5240

mburr@pistonagency.com



