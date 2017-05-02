Combined Entity to Offer Most Comprehensive Range of Products and Services for Legal and Compliance Industry

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk and compliance analytics and managed services firm, and Morae Legal Corporation, a full-service legal consulting and solutions provider, today announced the merger of their two companies. The new combined entity will be called Morae Global Corporation. The merger creates the legal industry's most comprehensive suite of products and services to meet the needs of today's general counsel, as follows:

Morae Global will continue to offer Clutch Group's internationally recognized eDiscovery and Managed Review services along with the proprietary Clutch.IQ product suite by integrating Morae Legal's Information and Discovery Management under the Clutch brand, which includes information governance and discovery consulting.

Morae Global's eLEXir segment, which places on-demand legal resources inside corporate law departments, will be strengthened by global options in India and Europe as well as enhanced contract review automation technologies.

And lastly, Morae Global's clients will benefit from comprehensive Law Department Management Consulting supported by a global footprint and deep subject-matter expertise in core industry verticals.

Shahzad Bashir will serve as President and CEO of Morae Global Corporation. Before launching Morae Legal, Bashir was co-founder of Huron Consulting Group, the global professional services firm, and founder of Huron Legal. Abhi Shah, founder and CEO of Clutch Group, will now serve as Vice Chairman of Morae Global Corporation's board.

"We are thrilled to be merging with Clutch Group, which has been a highly successful global eDiscovery provider for more than 10 years with a strong brand," says Bashir. "We now have a true global footprint and more scale to better serve our clients, which tend to be large global corporations. The deal is a game-changer and will be a catalyst for our continued growth."

"The combination of Clutch Group's extensive experience in financial services and Morae Legal's deep knowledge of the energy and life sciences sectors will create a market-leading organization for general counsel and CCOs around the globe," says Shah. "The proven business development engine and expanded capabilities and offerings that Morae brings position our business to serve our clients at a much faster pace. We are extremely excited about the opportunities this transaction will create for us and, most importantly, our clients and our consultants."

Leveraging the two companies' combined existing locations, Morae Global's footprint extends throughout the United States with offices in Houston, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., and internationally, with offices in London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong.

"Combining Morae Legal and Clutch to launch Morae Global marks a continued reinvention of the way legal consulting services are provided to law departments," says Bashir. "Currently corporate law department consulting procurement is highly fragmented, and companies must rely on myriad service providers to navigate the fragmentation. Our innovative model will offer general counsel and their companies a consolidated way to manage their people, processes and technologies in their law departments."

The transaction is expected to close within 15 days. Morae's Board of Directors will increase from five to seven members with the addition of Shah as well as Guillermo (Gil) G. Marmol, President and Advisor at Marmol Associates. Marmol formerly held executive leadership positions at Electronic Data Systems, Luminant Worldwide and Perot Systems.

Morae Legal Corporation is comprised of a seasoned team of professionals who help the Office of General Counsel and law firms improve business performance by developing strategy, creating processes, deploying people, leveraging technology and measuring with data in order to deliver results. The company's core service offerings include management consulting, eLEXir on-demand legal resources and information and discovery management for the legal industry.

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk and compliance analytics and consulting firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch's global team of attorneys, consultants and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions.

