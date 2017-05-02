Barclays Opens Europe's Largest FinTech Site in London

LONDON, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barclays has today opened its flagship open innovation site, Rise London, in Shoreditch.It is Europe's largest co-working space dedicated to financial technologies (FinTech).

Rise, created by Barclays, brings together from across the world a carefully curated community of FinTech startups, along with our corporate clients and other experts, to work on Barclays' customer and business opportunities and together help to create the future of financial services.

At Rise, Barclays co-creates new products, services and platforms along with our startup partners. We partner with leading corporates, investors and industry experts across seven sites internationally in: New York, Manchester, Mumbai, Cape Town, Vilnius, London and Tel Aviv. In each location, we operate multiple programmes for open innovation, including the award-winning Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars. These programmes facilitate rapid engagement between Barclays and the Rise FinTech community, leading to the development of new models, long-term financial solutions, and the creation of valuable relationships that make the communities and markets we serve flourish.

Rise London will house more than 40 FinTech companies, along with Banking and Technology teams from Barclays, and will serve as a gathering place for leaders in the FinTech and venture capital communities. Rise London will play host to more than 200 hours of learning, workshops, hackathons and networking on a monthly basis.

Jes Staley, Barclays Group Chief Executive, hosted the opening event, saying:

"We believe that technology must be a core competency of a global financial institution, and we intend to be a leader in the industry.Last week we announced the creation of 750 new jobs in our UK technology centres.

"FinTech startups are at the front of the technology wave that is changing our industry.ThroughRise, we glean important insights; we can actively experiment with emerging technologies, and we can spot early trends and new markets as they form.This allows our employees, customers and clients to do things faster, better and at lower cost."

Michael Harte, Group Head of Innovation at Barclays said:

"Rise is an open innovation platformto engage FinTech startups with customers and clients to invent new business solutions. Our vibrant community taps into the agile and disruptive nature of these ventures. By matching FinTechs with the business challenges that we face as a diversified financial services firm, we drive customer and shareholder value.For us, the more vibrant we make the FinTech community, the greater the value contribution to customers and shareholders as well as to the financial services sector as a whole."

About Rise

Rise, created by Barclays, is a global platform to scale and innovate with FinTech companies. In 18 months, Rise has completed 70+ deals between Barclays and FinTech companies, to solve challenges and open new markets for the firm. Rise is also helping internal start-ups within Barclays to scale.

For more information please visit http://thinkrise.com/

About the Barclays Accelerator

The Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is a 13-week intensive startup programme designed to shape and scale the next generation of Fin-Tech businesses. It connects startups to mentors from across Barclays and the Techstars network. It also gives them access to Barclays data and APIs. All to help create new products and services for customers and clients across financial services.

See more at www.barclaysaccelerator.com

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 120,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

For more information, please contact:

Will Bowen

Group Media Relations

+44-(0)-20-3134-7744

will.bowen@barclays.com

