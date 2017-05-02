MONDI PLC - 2016 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered office: 4th Floor, No.3 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch 2196, Gauteng, RSA

Registration number: 1967/013038/06

Tax registration number: 920/0017/71/4P

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered office: 1st Floor, Building 1, Aviator Park, Station Road, Addlestone, Surrey KT15 2PG, UK

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

2 May 2017

Mondi Group - 2016 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi announced on 23 February 2017 that Mondi Limited and Mondi plc will, subject to shareholder approval at the AGMs, pay their respective dividends on 18 May 2017 as follows:

Mondi Limited

Mondi Limited will pay its dividend in South African rand cents. The applicable exchange rate is EUR 1 to ZAR 13.68707.

Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 522.70920.

Mondi plc

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro (38.19 euro cents per ordinary share).

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 21 April 2017. It was stated in the announcement on 23 February that the exchange rate for this payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.84713. Therefore, the equivalent final dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 32.35189.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 13.68707. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 522.70920.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi Limited shareholders and Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 23 February 2017.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd